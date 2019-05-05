Glens Falls Symphony Performs Beethoven's Ninth Symphony
Glens Falls High School 10 Quade St., Glens Falls, New York 12801
Glens Falls Symphony
Glens Falls Symphony Season Finale
The Glens Falls Symphony presents its season finale, featuring Beethoven's Ninth Symphony.
Concert opens with Bernstein’s evocative Chichester Psalms, then concludes with one of the world’s most beloved masterpieces, Beethoven’s spectacular Symphony No. 9! Special guest vocal soloists Soprano Sylvia D’Eramo, Mezzo Soprano Erica Washburn, Tenor Michael Wade Lee, and Baritone Zachary Johnson, will be joined by a chorus of 175 voices, including Adirondack Voices, Queensbury High School’s Madrigal Singers and Concert Choir.