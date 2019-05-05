Glens Falls Symphony Performs Beethoven's Ninth Symphony

to Google Calendar - Glens Falls Symphony Performs Beethoven's Ninth Symphony - 2019-05-05 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Glens Falls Symphony Performs Beethoven's Ninth Symphony - 2019-05-05 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Glens Falls Symphony Performs Beethoven's Ninth Symphony - 2019-05-05 16:00:00 iCalendar - Glens Falls Symphony Performs Beethoven's Ninth Symphony - 2019-05-05 16:00:00

Glens Falls High School 10 Quade St., Glens Falls, New York 12801

The Glens Falls Symphony presents its season finale, featuring Beethoven's Ninth Symphony.

Concert opens with Bernstein’s evocative Chichester Psalms, then concludes with one of the world’s most beloved masterpieces, Beethoven’s spectacular Symphony No. 9! Special guest vocal soloists Soprano Sylvia D’Eramo, Mezzo Soprano Erica Washburn, Tenor Michael Wade Lee, and Baritone Zachary Johnson, will be joined by a chorus of 175 voices, including Adirondack Voices, Queensbury High School’s Madrigal Singers and Concert Choir.

Info

Glens Falls High School 10 Quade St., Glens Falls, New York 12801 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Live Music Events
518-793-1348
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Glens Falls Symphony Performs Beethoven's Ninth Symphony - 2019-05-05 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Glens Falls Symphony Performs Beethoven's Ninth Symphony - 2019-05-05 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Glens Falls Symphony Performs Beethoven's Ninth Symphony - 2019-05-05 16:00:00 iCalendar - Glens Falls Symphony Performs Beethoven's Ninth Symphony - 2019-05-05 16:00:00