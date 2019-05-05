Glens Falls Symphony Performs Beethoven's Ninth Symphony

× Expand Glens Falls Symphony Glens Falls Symphony Season Finale

The Glens Falls Symphony presents its season finale, featuring Beethoven's Ninth Symphony.

Concert opens with Bernstein’s evocative Chichester Psalms, then concludes with one of the world’s most beloved masterpieces, Beethoven’s spectacular Symphony No. 9! Special guest vocal soloists Soprano Sylvia D’Eramo, Mezzo Soprano Erica Washburn, Tenor Michael Wade Lee, and Baritone Zachary Johnson, will be joined by a chorus of 175 voices, including Adirondack Voices, Queensbury High School’s Madrigal Singers and Concert Choir.