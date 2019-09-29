The Glens Falls Symphony's Opening Concert: Flamenco!

image used in brochure Flamenco dancer in the background with the heading Flamenco!

The 2019-20 Season opens on Sept. 29 with the rhythmic pulsing of castanets in Chabrier’s España, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio Espagnol, and De Falla’s masterpiece, El amor brujo. The music by De Falls will be accompanied by dynamic performances by flamenco dancers Kati Garcia-Renart and Nicole Bernhardt, and mezzo soprano Tascha Anderson. Season tickets for all five concerts are $50 (student) to $145, and single tickets are $10 (student) to $36. The audience is invited to hear an informative pre-concert talk (free) by Maestro Charles Peltz at 3 p.m., prior to the start of the orchestra’s performance.