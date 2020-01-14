Global Environmental History Seminar

Whallonsburg Grange 1610 NY Route 22, Essex, New York 12936

This winter the Grange will be hosting a special seminar series on Global Environmental History. The seminar will meet Tuesday evenings from January 14 to February 4 at 7pm. Led by UVM history professor and Grange board member Andy Buchanan, participants will receive a reading list, and each week will discuss a particular book or article that they will have read in advance. Topics will include:

  • The long transition from hunting and gathering to farming'
  • European attempts to understand the climate of the “New World.
  • Changing perceptions of wilderness; and
  • The transformation of whales from objects of human resource extraction to “Buddhas of the Deep.”

For more information and to receive a copy of the reading list contact Andy Buchanan at andybuchadk@gmail.com

