Glycerin Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1366-0825
Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846
Adirondack Folk School
Glycerin Soap
Wondering what to do with that old ceramic crock pot now that you have a new instant pot? The answer is, make glycerin soap! Come spend a day learning how with Chrissey! You must have patience, as it is a long process, but the end result is worth the time!
Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials fee $35.
NOTE: Please bring a 4-6 gallon ceramic crock pot and an apron.