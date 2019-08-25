Glycerin Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1366-0825

to Google Calendar - Glycerin Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1366-0825 - 2019-08-25 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Glycerin Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1366-0825 - 2019-08-25 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Glycerin Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1366-0825 - 2019-08-25 09:00:00 iCalendar - Glycerin Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1366-0825 - 2019-08-25 09:00:00

Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846

Wondering what to do with that old ceramic crock pot now that you have a new instant pot? The answer is, make glycerin soap! Come spend a day learning how with Chrissey! You must have patience, as it is a long process, but the end result is worth the time!

Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials fee $35.

NOTE: Please bring a 4-6 gallon ceramic crock pot and an apron.

Info

Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events, Health & Fitness Events
to Google Calendar - Glycerin Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1366-0825 - 2019-08-25 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Glycerin Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1366-0825 - 2019-08-25 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Glycerin Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1366-0825 - 2019-08-25 09:00:00 iCalendar - Glycerin Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1366-0825 - 2019-08-25 09:00:00