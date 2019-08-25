Glycerin Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1366-0825

Adirondack Folk School Glycerin Soap

Wondering what to do with that old ceramic crock pot now that you have a new instant pot? The answer is, make glycerin soap! Come spend a day learning how with Chrissey! You must have patience, as it is a long process, but the end result is worth the time!

Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials fee $35.

NOTE: Please bring a 4-6 gallon ceramic crock pot and an apron.