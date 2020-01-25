Cornell Cooperative Extension Clinton County is holding a workshop on January 25 from 10 am till noon on GMOs--Curse or Blessing--or maybe some of both? This workshop will be held at the office in Plattsburgh, 6064 State Rte. 22, Ste.5. This is a very controversial subject and we will present the latest research and most serious concerns about GMOs. We are not advocating for or against them, just presenting information.

There is a $5 fee for this workshop and pre-registration is required. Contact Jolene at jmw442@cornell.edu or call the office at 518-561-7450 with any questions or to register. If you need special accommodations, let us know. Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities