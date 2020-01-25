GMOs: Curse or Blessing?

to Google Calendar - GMOs: Curse or Blessing? - 2020-01-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - GMOs: Curse or Blessing? - 2020-01-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - GMOs: Curse or Blessing? - 2020-01-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - GMOs: Curse or Blessing? - 2020-01-25 10:00:00

Cornell Cooperative Extension Clinton County 6064 State Route 22, Ste 5, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Cornell Cooperative Extension Clinton County is holding a workshop on January 25 from 10 am till noon on GMOs--Curse or Blessing--or maybe some of both? This workshop will be held at the office in Plattsburgh, 6064 State Rte. 22, Ste.5. This is a very controversial subject and we will present the latest research and most serious concerns about GMOs. We are not advocating for or against them, just presenting information.

There is a $5 fee for this workshop and pre-registration is required. Contact Jolene at jmw442@cornell.edu or call the office at 518-561-7450 with any questions or to register. If you need special accommodations, let us know. Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities

Info

Cornell Cooperative Extension Clinton County 6064 State Route 22, Ste 5, Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
Educational Events
518-561-7450
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - GMOs: Curse or Blessing? - 2020-01-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - GMOs: Curse or Blessing? - 2020-01-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - GMOs: Curse or Blessing? - 2020-01-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - GMOs: Curse or Blessing? - 2020-01-25 10:00:00