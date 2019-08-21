Goat Milk Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1362-0821.

Adirondack Folk School Goat Milk Soap

Goat milk soap is excellent for people with dry, irritated or sensitive skin. It is loaded with nutrients, proteins, fat, calcium and vitamins. It is an excellent natural moisturizer that helps hydrate, nourish and revitalize skin. We will discuss natural dyes and additives which you may wish to incorporate in your soap. You will be making a pound of soap to take home.

Tuition $55. Member Tuition $45. Materials fee $20.