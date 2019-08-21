Goat Milk Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1362-0821.

to Google Calendar - Goat Milk Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1362-0821. - 2019-08-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Goat Milk Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1362-0821. - 2019-08-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Goat Milk Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1362-0821. - 2019-08-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - Goat Milk Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1362-0821. - 2019-08-21 13:00:00

Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846

Goat milk soap is excellent for people with dry, irritated or sensitive skin. It is loaded with nutrients, proteins, fat, calcium and vitamins. It is an excellent natural moisturizer that helps hydrate, nourish and revitalize skin. We will discuss natural dyes and additives which you may wish to incorporate in your soap. You will be making a pound of soap to take home.

Tuition $55. Member Tuition $45. Materials fee $20.

Info

Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events, Health & Fitness Events
5186962400
to Google Calendar - Goat Milk Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1362-0821. - 2019-08-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Goat Milk Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1362-0821. - 2019-08-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Goat Milk Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1362-0821. - 2019-08-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - Goat Milk Soap with Christine Eberhardt. #1362-0821. - 2019-08-21 13:00:00