× Expand Public domain. https://woodstock.fandom.com/wiki/File:Jefferson_Airplane01.jpg The Jefferson Airplane perform at Woodstock 1969

It wasn't the first music festival, and it wouldn't be the last. Fifty years ago, a few hours drive south of Ticonderoga, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair took place, It had a lasting impact on our society and came to define a generation. Join us as we talk about this historic event and the effect it had on all of us.

Come to Libby's Bakery Cafe for some fun and education on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 5 pm. Diane O'Connor will talk about "Going Down to Yasgur's Farm: How Woodstock Changed Us All." You are encouraged but not required to come in 1960s "hippie" dress. The first 30 people will receive a free love and peace symbol necklace.

Be sure to make your reservations early. Email adktorch@gmail.com by Wednesday, September 4. The public is welcome. Participants order from the menu and pay for their own meal. Like the original Woodstock, this presentation might be a "sell out." Fire regulations limit how many can come. Members of Adirondack Torch Club and their guests have priority.

A former Essex County Historian and director of the National Genealogical Society, Diane O'Connor currently serves as the Managing Director of the Ticonderoga Historical Society. With more than 25 years of non-profit management experience, her passions are history and horticulture.