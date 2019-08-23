Going Down to Yasgur's Farm: Woodstock

Marcia LaPointe Marsha LaPointe painting in Exhibit

Time & Location

Aug 23, 7:00 PM – 09:00 PM

Ticonderoga Historical Society, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga, NY 12883, USA

About The Event

Free public program celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music and Art Festival.

“Going Down to Yasgur’s Farm” is the name of both the program and the exhibit currently showing at the Historical Society’s museum, and showcases the festival, which came to reflect the actions and attitudes of an entire generation.

“Woodstock was so much more than just a music festival,” said program presenter Diane O’Connor. “It came at the end of a turbulent decade marked by a number of actions that include Gay Rights, Women’s Liberation, Sexual Revolution, Civil Rights, Resistance to the Vietnam War and revolutions around the world.”

O’Connor notes that the title refers to Max Yasgur, the New York dairy farmer who allowed the concert to go forward on his farm, after multiple sites had turned down the event.

The program will look at some surprising little-known facts about Woodstock and invites anyone who attended the three-day festival to come and share their thoughts and experiences.

Reservations are not necessary to attend the free program, but seats may be reserved by calling 518-585-7868, or by clicking on the website https://www.tihistory.org/events-1/going-down-to-yasgurs-farm-woodstock or via e-mail to tihistory@bridgepoint1com. Refreshments will be served.

Program will be held on August 23rd at 7 pm. Meanwhile, the 1969 exhibit is available to view daily 10 AM - 4 PM through the end of summer.