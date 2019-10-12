Gore Mountain Harvest Fest

Gore Mountain Ski Resort 793 Peaceful Valley Rd, North Creek, New York 12853

FREE family fun in a beautiful autumn atmosphere! Join us for this fantastic annual event featuring adventure activities, scenic skyrides, hiking, and downhill mountain biking through peak fall foliage, a slopeside shopping village featuring 90+ Adirondack artisans, kids’ entertainment, pony rides & petting zoo, hearty fall menu & refreshing drinks, festival food trucks, and so much more!

Gore Mountain Ski Resort 793 Peaceful Valley Rd, North Creek, New York 12853 View Map
518-251-2411
