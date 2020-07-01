Fort Ticonderoga The Gossip Tour of Fort Ticonderoga

Go beyond the battles to get the untold, adults-only story of life at Ticonderoga. Between the battles and wars, the men and women stationed at Ticonderoga between 1755-1781 endured scandals, hijinks, and above all…DRAMA! From unsolved crimes to stolen wives, join Fort Ticonderoga Curator Matthew Keagle for a walking tour of this salacious history. This tour involves stairs and moderate walking around Fort Ticonderoga and is not for young audiences.

Dress for the weather and wear comfortable shoes. Remember that it will be dark out during evening programs and you will be outdoors, going up and down stairs and over some rough terrain. Flashlights are permitted if you would like to bring one. These tours are not handicap accessible or appropriate for those who have difficulty walking.

$35 per person. All programs are rain or shine and require advanced reservations. All sales are final, no exchanges or refunds. Once your credit card has been processed, you will receive a confirmation email. This email will act as your ticket. Print or display the email on a mobile device upon arrival.

For more information, call (518) 585-2821 or email info@fort-ticonderoga.org.