Fort Ticonderoga The Gossip Tour of Fort Ticonderoga

Go beyond the battles to get the real story of life at Ticonderoga. From high crimes to petty bickering, serving at Ticonderoga was full of drama. Drunken soldiers, stolen wives, unsolved crimes, and attempted murder were sprinkled through the experiences of the men and women stationed at Ticonderoga from 1755 to 1781. Join Curator Matthew Keagle for a walking tour of this often unglamorous, certainly untold, but very juicy history.

This tour involves stairs and moderate walking around Fort Ticonderoga and is not for young audiences.