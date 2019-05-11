The Grand Hike

to Google Calendar - The Grand Hike - 2019-05-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Grand Hike - 2019-05-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Grand Hike - 2019-05-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Grand Hike - 2019-05-11 10:00:00

Westport Train Station 6705 Main Street, Westport, New York 12993

Join us for the CATS Grand Hike as we walk 14-15.7 miles (depending on the route taken) from Westport to the Essex Inn. Park in Essex 10:00-10:30 am, ride the shuttle bus to Westport and then walk back to Essex. There's a fabulous Block Party to celebrate at the end of the hike. For full details and to register, visit champlainareatrails.com

Info

Westport Train Station 6705 Main Street, Westport, New York 12993 View Map
Community Events, Sporting Events
518-962-2287
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Grand Hike - 2019-05-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Grand Hike - 2019-05-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Grand Hike - 2019-05-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - The Grand Hike - 2019-05-11 10:00:00