The Grand Hike
Westport Train Station 6705 Main Street, Westport, New York 12993
Courtesy CATS.
Join the happy hikers on the 2019 CATS Grand Hike on May 11 from Westport to Essex!
Join us for the CATS Grand Hike as we walk 14-15.7 miles (depending on the route taken) from Westport to the Essex Inn. Park in Essex 10:00-10:30 am, ride the shuttle bus to Westport and then walk back to Essex. There's a fabulous Block Party to celebrate at the end of the hike. For full details and to register, visit champlainareatrails.com