The Peru Community Church announces their Fall Granny’s Attic & Garage Sale from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 28 at the church’s Fellowship Center at 13 Elm Street, corner of Pleasant, and Main Streets in Peru. Parking is available on-street and adjacent to the Fellowship Center (our large white building).

Knick-knacks, dishes, glassware, paintings and frames, children’s items and toys, holiday décor, jewelry, books/CDs/DVDs, small furniture, sports equipment, tools and more as donated by members and friends of the church. The sale benefits the ministries of the Peru Community Church. Plus, yummy baked goods will be offered for purchase.

This sale is only Saturday, starting promptly at 9 am. Please, no priors or early birds.

Special this Fall – we will stay open extra hours - items will be half-price between 4 and 6pm Saturday, and on Sunday after worship services starting at noon, all offers will be considered for the remaining items.

Note - Donations gratefully accepted only during the week prior to the sale, and at specific times. Good quality items in working condition. No clothes, no TV's, no computers. For more information or if questions - Contact sale coordinator Barb Benkwitt at 518-565-6263 (call or text), leave a message at 518-643-2176 , or email barbbenkwitt@charter.net