We're hosting the second in our ongoing series of seminars for non-profit organizations, with Grant-Writing 101 presented by Helena Van Voorst of United Way of Addison County.

This workshop is designed for “small shops,” the ones where you may be asked to write a grant the same day you’re on office kitchen cleaning duty.

Participants will learn how to:

Find the right grant opportunities

Write a winning application

Prepare a budget funders will understand

Think like a reviewer

Those interested in UWAC's Community Impact Funding can stay to learn more about this program from 9:30-10:00am.

FREE admission; register here: https://www.addisoncounty.com/events/details/grant-writing-101-5922.