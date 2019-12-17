Grant-Writing 101

Hosted by Addison County Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Addison County

Ilsley Public Library 75 Main Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

We're hosting the second in our ongoing series of seminars for non-profit organizations, with Grant-Writing 101 presented by Helena Van Voorst of United Way of Addison County.

This workshop is designed for “small shops,” the ones where you may be asked to write a grant the same day you’re on office kitchen cleaning duty.

  • Participants will learn how to:
  • Find the right grant opportunities
  • Write a winning application
  • Prepare a budget funders will understand
  • Think like a reviewer

Those interested in UWAC's Community Impact Funding can stay to learn more about this program from 9:30-10:00am.

FREE admission; register here: https://www.addisoncounty.com/events/details/grant-writing-101-5922.

