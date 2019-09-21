Grass Carp Harvest
Byron Park Route 28, Indian Lake, New York 12842
The Great Grass Harp Harvest 2019 flyer
The Great Grass Carp Harvest 2019 will be held on Adirondack Lake from 6 p.m. Sat. Sept. 21 through 11 a.m. Sun. Sept. 22. Register at Byron Park from 5-9 p.m. Sat. and starting at 8 a.m. Sun. There is no entry fee.
The goal of this event is to remove a maximum of 200 grass carp from the lake in an effort to restore some native aquatic plant growth and revitalize the lake's ecosystem.
Prizes: $5 bounty per carp; $100 for most carp; $50 for biggest carp.
Line or long/compound bow fishing is permitted; crossbow fishing is prohibited.
For a full set of rules, send an email to adklakecommittee@gmail.com.
This event is being coordinated by an ad hoc committee of property owners in the Adirondack Lake Aquatic Weed Control District.