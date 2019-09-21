The Great Grass Harp Harvest 2019 flyer

The Great Grass Carp Harvest 2019 will be held on Adirondack Lake from 6 p.m. Sat. Sept. 21 through 11 a.m. Sun. Sept. 22. Register at Byron Park from 5-9 p.m. Sat. and starting at 8 a.m. Sun. There is no entry fee.

The goal of this event is to remove a maximum of 200 grass carp from the lake in an effort to restore some native aquatic plant growth and revitalize the lake's ecosystem.

Prizes: $5 bounty per carp; $100 for most carp; $50 for biggest carp.

Line or long/compound bow fishing is permitted; crossbow fishing is prohibited.

For a full set of rules, send an email to adklakecommittee@gmail.com.

This event is being coordinated by an ad hoc committee of property owners in the Adirondack Lake Aquatic Weed Control District.