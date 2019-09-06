Graveyard Walk Returns

Participants in the Graveyard Walk

History Weekend returns to the Town of Johnsburg for the weekend of September 6-8, 2019. The weekend kicks off Friday evening at Union Cemetery where the Johnsburg Historical Society, the North Creek Depot Museum, and Gem Radio Theatre will collaborate again to bring the popular Graveyard Walk back to the weekend’s events.

The stories of six deceased residents of the cemetery will be shared by actors in period clothing on a guided walking tour, followed by a dessert reception at the Baptist Church adjacent to the cemetery. Honorees for this year’s tour include a Native American guide, a WW2 soldier, a beloved grandmother with roots that go back to the American Revolution, and the return of Melissa Ordway, the infamous other woman who resides in the mausoleum overlooking the town at the top of Union Cemetery. Commemorative buttons will serve as admission to the event and go on sale at the Community Bank in North Creek on August 12.

Presale admission buttons are $8 each. A limited number will be available at the door for $10 each. In addition, a limited number of 2018 Graveyard Walk buttons will be available for purchase to benefit the Depot Museum. Please note that this is a walking tour through the cemetery on uneven ground and will take place rain or shine. Two tours will be offered on Friday, September 6, at 6:00 and 7:30. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring a flashlight for the 7:30 tour.

An additional seated performance will be offered at the Minder Lodge at the Ski Bowl on Wednesday, September 11, at 7:00 pm, for people who may find it difficult to navigate the uneven ground at the cemetery. In addition to the stories of the 2019 Graveyard Walk honorees, Gem Radio Theatre will present an encore performance of their History Tea, at which stories of five famous/infamous characters from near and far were shared. The Wednesday event is free and open to the public; donations will be accepted. This event is supported by funds from the Town of Johnsburg for which we are grateful. For further information contact Robin at gemradiotheatre@gmail.com.