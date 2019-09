Sandra Parisi Graveyard Walk characters from prior year, posed for daytime photo.

Historic graveyard walks highlighting notable members of the community. Friday at 7 PM, Saturday at 2pm. Both will be followed by homemade desserts at the Warrensburgh Museum of Local History, 3754 Main Street. Price $8.00 adults, $5.00 students. Reservations at 518-623-9367.