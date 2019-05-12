Great Adirondack Boat Race. Long Lake. Join the Men's Rowing Teams from St. Lawrence University vs. Union College in the final race of the season as they compete for the Adirondack Cup. Alums, visitors and members of the public are welcome to come out and cheer for their favorite team. Race starts at 8am at the Town Beach and heads north to Round Island. Race start time subject to change due to weather conditions. Grab a coffee and a breakfast sandwich and pull up a chair. Bring your binoculars too! This event is free.