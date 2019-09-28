The Great Adirondack Moose Festival logo

Visitors to the Indian Lake region for the Moose Festival will enjoy programs, games, contests, exhibitions, guided tours, shopping – all in the theme of the Moose. The half-ton mammal is making a come-back in the Adirondacks, so you may even spot one during the weekend. The Annual Great Adirondack Moose Festival (GAMF) is sponsored by the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce and a host of regional and local business sponsors.

The GAMF is designed to offer visitors of all ages a purely Adirondack experience as a two-day destination event. As always this year’s GAMF will feature Adirondack style and moose themed activities such as our very popular Moose Calling Contest; guided wilderness hikes; Moose River Plains self guided driving wilderness tour; fly tying demonstrations; white water rafting; historic Blue Mountain Lake boat cruise; Old Fashion Turkey Shoot; Indian Lake Museum-Open House; Count the Moose Scat Contest; Moosterpiece games and activities for children; North County Crafter and Vendor Show in the Big Moose Tent; and much more.

According to the event chairs Brenda Valentine and Darrin Harr, "The festival is a celebration of the return of the moose to the Adirondacks and is designed to offer a multigenerational Adirondack experience. This community-wide event features a host of Adirondack style and moose-themed family fun activities."

The GAMF is also held during peak fall foliage, so visitors will enjoy the beautiful colors in the Central Adirondacks. Most festival activities are free and do not require advance registration. For more information please visit www.indian-lake.com call (518) 648-5636 or (518) 648-5112. The GAMF can also be found on Facebook at “Great Adirondack Moose Festival.”