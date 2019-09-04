Great Art Wednesdays Film: Alexander Calder

Alexander Calder is the definitive portrait of one of the pre-eminent artists of the 20th century, and the inventor of an art form, the mobile. This acclaimed film shows Calder at work in his studio and never-before-seen archival films and photographs. It includes contemporary shooting of dozens of works, and features interviews with Arthur Miller, Ellsworth Kelly, I.M. Pei, Brendan Gill, Marla Prather, David Ross, Calder's daughters and grandson, Sandy Rower, and others.

Wednesday, September 4 at 11 am. On the THT Big Screen. General admission tickets $13 Adult/$8 Student (includes $1 THT Preservation/Box Office fee per ticket).