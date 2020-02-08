We'll be hosting a session the Saturday before the Great Backyard Bird Count to help prepare for the following weekend's count. If you're interested in learning how you can help the researchers at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society learn more about how birds are doing, and how to protect them and the environment we share, spend an afternoon at Up Yonda Farm.

You'll learn about the program, get takeaway materials to assist you in your count the following weekend, then have the chance to hang out in the bird watching station in the Museum or hike with our naturalists looking for what species are on our property. The introduction and presentation may take 30 minutes plus time for Q & A, and depending on your preference of stationary watching or hiking can last up to 60 minutes past the presentation.