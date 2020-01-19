Green Mountain Firepower 1777 vs 1861

Join author and historian Robert Grandchamp as he compares the firearms used by the Green Mountain Boys of 1777 to those of the Green Mountain Boys of 1861. The talk will be illustrated and will showcase the Brown Bess Musket, 1861 Springfield rifle musket, and the Burnside carbine, all firearms used by Vermont soldiers. No admission fee, though donations appreciated. Special Thanks to the Vermont Federal Credit Unit for its generous support.