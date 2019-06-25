The Grift Concert

Heritage Family Credit Union presents The Grift as part of the 2019 Castleton Summer Concerts at the Pavilion series.

The Grift is Vermont's premier good-time party band, playing catchy original tunes and popular covers across a variety of genres of music. With serious musical and songwriting chops, The Grift have been playing across central Vermont for nearly 20 years.

This concert is free and open to the public (held rain or shine). Concessions will be available through Dugout Dogs. Castleton University will be collecting non-perishable food items to help support the Castleton food shelf.