Group Art Exhibition and Reception

Featuring: Randy Jones, Kristel Guimara and Ron Nolland

to Google Calendar - Group Art Exhibition and Reception - 2019-10-26 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Group Art Exhibition and Reception - 2019-10-26 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Group Art Exhibition and Reception - 2019-10-26 17:00:00 iCalendar - Group Art Exhibition and Reception - 2019-10-26 17:00:00

Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake, New York 12812

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts is pleased to present a group show featuring Randy Jones, "Just My Nature"; Kristel Guimara, "View from the Office"; and Ron Nolland, "Insight Light". These exhibitions will run from Oct. 1 through Nov. 2 with an artist talk and reception open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5 - 6:30 p.m.

Following the artist reception on Oct. 26, the Arts Center will be presenting renowned folk duo, Jay Ungar and Molly Mason at the Indian Lake Theater at 7:30 p.m. The Indian Lake Theater is located at 13 West Main Street, Indian Lake. Presale tickets are highly encouraged and are available online at adirondackarts.org or by calling the Arts Center at 518-352-7715. 

Info

Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake, New York 12812 View Map
Arts & Culture Events
518-352-7715
to Google Calendar - Group Art Exhibition and Reception - 2019-10-26 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Group Art Exhibition and Reception - 2019-10-26 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Group Art Exhibition and Reception - 2019-10-26 17:00:00 iCalendar - Group Art Exhibition and Reception - 2019-10-26 17:00:00