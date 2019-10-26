Group Art Exhibition and Reception

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts is pleased to present a group show featuring Randy Jones, "Just My Nature"; Kristel Guimara, "View from the Office"; and Ron Nolland, "Insight Light". These exhibitions will run from Oct. 1 through Nov. 2 with an artist talk and reception open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5 - 6:30 p.m.

Following the artist reception on Oct. 26, the Arts Center will be presenting renowned folk duo, Jay Ungar and Molly Mason at the Indian Lake Theater at 7:30 p.m. The Indian Lake Theater is located at 13 West Main Street, Indian Lake. Presale tickets are highly encouraged and are available online at adirondackarts.org or by calling the Arts Center at 518-352-7715.