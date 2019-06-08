Group Show During the Month of June

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts is pleased to present a group show featuring Marian Atkinson: "Adirondack Wild," Saikat Chakraborty: "Inner Adirondacks," and Nicholas Kopp: "A New Lens". This show will run through June 29, with an artist talk and reception open to the public on Saturday, June 15 from 5 - 6:30 p.m.