Group Show During the Month of June
Featuring Marian Atkinson, Saikat Chakraborty and Nicholas Kopp
Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake, New York 12812
The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts is pleased to present a group show featuring Marian Atkinson: "Adirondack Wild," Saikat Chakraborty: "Inner Adirondacks," and Nicholas Kopp: "A New Lens". This show will run through June 29, with an artist talk and reception open to the public on Saturday, June 15 from 5 - 6:30 p.m.