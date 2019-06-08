Group Show During the Month of June

Featuring Marian Atkinson, Saikat Chakraborty and Nicholas Kopp

Google Calendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-08 10:00:00

Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake, New York 12812

The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts is pleased to present a group show featuring Marian Atkinson: "Adirondack Wild," Saikat Chakraborty: "Inner Adirondacks," and Nicholas Kopp: "A New Lens". This show will run through June 29, with an artist talk and reception open to the public on Saturday, June 15 from 5 - 6:30 p.m. 

Info

Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts 3446 State Route 28, Blue Mountain Lake, New York 12812 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Community Events
518-352-7715
Google Calendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 iCalendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-08 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-09 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-11 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-12 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-12 10:00:00 iCalendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-12 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-13 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-13 10:00:00 iCalendar - Group Show During the Month of June - 2019-06-13 10:00:00