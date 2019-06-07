Growing Up Green
The Children's Museum at Saratoga 69 Caroline Street, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866
This program is best suited for children ages 2 & up.
Join us as we prepare our community garden for the season. This program will introduce the art and science of gardening to your child, as well as, increase their awareness of botany, outdoor recreation, and nutrition.
What are we learning: Communication Skills, Discovery, Responsibility, Fine Motor Skills, Gross Motor Skills, Listening Skills.