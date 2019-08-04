Guardians for Peace and Planet: A demonstration against the F-35s

Tom Neilson Tom Neilson, Music for Social Change

On Sunday, August 4th from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the corner of Airport Drive and Patrick Street in South Burlington, a coalition of organizations (see last paragraph) is sponsoring a fun, peaceful, and family-friendly demonstration opposing the F-35s scheduled to come to the Burlington International Airport this fall. The event—Guardians of Peace and Planet—will be unique, like no demonstration you’ve ever attended or seen on television. We believe it is not too late to stop the F-35s from coming to Vermont.

Many participants will be coming dressed as alternative superheroes, “Guardians” bearing recycled cardboard shields with their personal messages for peace and planet. You can expect to encounter Mother Nature, the Water Spirits, the Weather God, Peace Guardian, Sunflower Power, and more. At this event, we will be honoring the peace makers and all those who work for economic justice, people, and the planet! Many of the protest signs will be shaped like shields to show that it's up to us to protect our state and region from nuclear warfare, toxic contaminants, noise, and more. It is no accident that our event is being held near the anniversary of the atomic bombs being dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Our message is: Never Again. Vermont will have no part in launching or being targeted in the event of a nuclear war.

Bread and Puppet Theater will have its giant puppets on hand, moving among the audience. Social action musician, Tom Neilson will be sharing a variety of folk and protest songs. Free face painting will be available on site.

The 45-minute program will feature anti-nuclear messages, along with speakers addressing the health impacts of F-35s (from noise pollution to PFAS contaminants). Maho Takahashi, a WILPF member who works for the Japanese-based organization Peace Boat, will speak about nuclear issues. James Ehlers, Executive Director of Lake Champlain International, will address environmental concerns due to PFAS and the toxic coating of the F-35s. Meaghan Emery, South Burlington City Council Member and Associate Professor at UVM, will talk about noise and other health impacts of the F-35s.

Tom Neilson’s musical activism has been celebrated for its sophistication, political astuteness, and wit. Neilson provides a voice for those who believe in the power of folk music to effect change. His award-winning songs of humor and compassion have been performed in 21 countries on 5 continents, and he has appeared with progressive heroes around the globe. Of course, many individuals are familiar with Vermont’s Bread and Puppet Theater with a 50-year legacy of political theater and activism.

To challenge the devastating effects of the possible basing of the F-35s, this resistance event will be educational, fun, and peaceful and is only one of many events planned by this new coalition of organizations that are working together to make a difference. We are mindful that our protest will be less than a mile from a local school where children will experience learning and developmental impacts from F-35 noise pollution. We want people raising children in Vermont to know it's not too late to take a stand against nuclear proliferation and the deeply harmful impacts of war machinery in our region.

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, water, snacks, umbrellas, and protest signs/banners. Paid parking in the airport garage and limited free street parking is available (look for signs denoting restrictions). Please consider car-pooling for this two-hour event. Dress up like a “Guardian” to save the planet! For more information, visit our Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/499371287476138/

Guardians of Peace and Planet is supported and sponsored by the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF Burlington Branch), Stop the F35s/Save our Skies (SOS), People for Peace and Security, Vermont Veterans for Peace, Citizens Against Nuclear Bombers in Vermont (CANBVT), the Peace & Justice Center (PJC), and Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR).