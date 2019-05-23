Guided Bird Hike

Crown Point State Historic Site 21 Grandview Drive, Crown Point, New York 12928

Geared for all ages and led by Mark and Stacy Robinson. As a citizen-scientist, Stacy has contributed over 4,400 checklists, or observations, into eBird's database including some 1,000 photos of 300+ birds species and more than 200 sound recordings. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society launched eBird in 2002. eBird is an online database of bird observations providing scientists, researchers, and amateur naturalists real-time data about bird distribution and abundance.

Approximately 2 miles, flat terrain but will be muddy – boots are necessary to travail!

Binoculars and field guides available for loan. Meet outside museum top start; will end with a visit to the banding station.

Limited to 20 participants. Registration required, email lisa.polay@parks.ny.gov with name, number of participants and a contact number.

Educational Events, Family Events
518-597-4666
