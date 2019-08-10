Guided Landscape Painting with Watercolor & Gouache

to Google Calendar - Guided Landscape Painting with Watercolor & Gouache - 2019-08-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Guided Landscape Painting with Watercolor & Gouache - 2019-08-10 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Guided Landscape Painting with Watercolor & Gouache - 2019-08-10 13:00:00 iCalendar - Guided Landscape Painting with Watercolor & Gouache - 2019-08-10 13:00:00

Chimney Point State Historic Site 8149 VT Route 17W, Addison, Vermont 05491

Artist Lillian Kennedy shows you how to stay fearless and serene during the creative process while you make a small Lake Champlain Landscape painting. She will explain the fundamentals and demonstrate options. You’ll have plenty of room for individual expression. Take home a painting and the skills to continue on your own. You will learn the tricks to make a painting kit that fits in a baggie that you can carry with you on all your travels. Workshop suitable for all skill levels from rank beginner to seasoned professional. $35.00, includes all materials. Adults and children 10+. Pre-register by calling (802) 759-2412.

Info

Chimney Point State Historic Site 8149 VT Route 17W, Addison, Vermont 05491 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events
802-759-2412
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Guided Landscape Painting with Watercolor & Gouache - 2019-08-10 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Guided Landscape Painting with Watercolor & Gouache - 2019-08-10 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Guided Landscape Painting with Watercolor & Gouache - 2019-08-10 13:00:00 iCalendar - Guided Landscape Painting with Watercolor & Gouache - 2019-08-10 13:00:00