Guided Landscape Painting with Watercolor & Gouache
Chimney Point State Historic Site 8149 VT Route 17W, Addison, Vermont 05491
Artist Lillian Kennedy shows you how to stay fearless and serene during the creative process while you make a small Lake Champlain Landscape painting. She will explain the fundamentals and demonstrate options. You’ll have plenty of room for individual expression. Take home a painting and the skills to continue on your own. You will learn the tricks to make a painting kit that fits in a baggie that you can carry with you on all your travels. Workshop suitable for all skill levels from rank beginner to seasoned professional. $35.00, includes all materials. Adults and children 10+. Pre-register by calling (802) 759-2412.