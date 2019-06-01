Guided Woods Walk and Artisan Market

Join us for some family outdoor fun at Martin's! Come and visit a Certified Tree Farm and band-saw mill.

MUSHROOMS: One of our walks will be a “mushroom foray” led by Andy LeBlanc and Ed Braley. In addition to finding and identifying wild mushrooms, we will have an ongoing discussion about what mushrooms are edible vs medicinal species, life cycles, habitats and new research and uses for one of the oldest organisms on the planet.

PLANTS: Amy Cason, herbalist and instructor at the Adirondack Folk School, returns to take you on our plant walk, identifying and discussing plants in the forest. Topics incorporated from her various classes include preparing and cooking with herbs, 1st aid uses: for pain, as antibiotic and seasonal remedies, making your own plant-based cleaners and how the uses have evolved through history.Back at the barn there will be prepared herbs and herbal remedies.

TREES: Owner Gary Martin, will chat about the trees: how to identify them (both in summer and winter) and noting particular characteristics of the various kinds. He will discuss how sustainability is practiced both for the trees and the land.Back at the barn there will be a sawmill demonstration, a display of old tools, vintage equipment and a chance to plant your own tree to take home. Be sure to sign your name on the wall as you tour the barn.

The Artisan Market includes