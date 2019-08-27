Halfway Brook Stream Cleanup

Warre

Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District Join the Stream Cleanup Crew!

n County and the Town of Queensbury are fortunate to have many streams that are utilized for recreation and have played significant roles in the region’s development. That is why on Tuesday, August 27th the County and Town of Queensbury, along with its partners, will host a stream cleanup in the Halfway Brook watershed. If you are interested in helping out and lending Halfway Brook a hand, please consider participating in this event.

To Sign Up: Contact the Warren County SWCD at 518.623.3119 by August 22nd!