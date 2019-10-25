Pictured are kids trick or treating on Halloween 2018 at The Country Florist & Gifts during the HalloweenFest celebration.

The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership (TMSP) and theTiconderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) are pleased to announce the schedule of events for HalloweenFest 2019. It will take place Friday, October 25th through Thursday, October 31st with an array of festive events that are being hosted by several businesses and organizations throughout Ticonderoga. Get your costumes and treat bags ready for a fun filled celebration!

For more information on HalloweenFest contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619. For a full schedule of events, visit www.timainstreet.org.

