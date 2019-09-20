Town Hall Theater presents "Hands on a Hardbody," Directed by Doug Anderson. Friday, September 20 & Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 pm. Sunday, September 22 at 2 pm. Reserved seating $36/$28/$18 plus fee and tax.

Trey Anastasio’s Broadway musical is the best musical you don't know. So much heart, such great roles for over a dozen people (each of whom gets a solo), amazing tunes (as you'd expect from the Phish guitarist), and some very timely ideas cooking just below the surface. It’s the true story of a competition in Texas in which ten the people had to keep one hand on a new truck, in 110 degree heat. The last one standing won the truck. By the end of the musical, we know everything about every one of them. With a terrific local cast, including Justin Bouvier, Leigh Guptill, Philip Caycedo, Bill and Mindy Bickford, Poppy Rees, Allison Devery Steinmetz and Cameron Steinmetz, Jillian Torres, Tanya Lehman, Valerie Smith Hastings, Pierre Vachon, Jon Isham, Michael Glidden and David Harcourt. And the true star of the show, a gleaming red pickup truck.