Basin Harbor Harborween

Come have a spooky good time on Sunday, October 13th at the Red Mill from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM. Grab the kids, put on your costume and get your fill of Halloween sweets with our Trick-or-Treat trail through the Red Mill forest, enjoy classic Halloween games, Pirate Man Dan and more! Scare up an appetite and head to the Red Mill after the festivities for Dinner. Continue the evening with a screaming good time at the Halloween Costume Party at the Red Mill from 10:00 PM until 1:00 AM (21+). Games, Prizes and Spooky Surprises await!