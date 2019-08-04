Harpist Natalie Salzman, Blues & /Country Singer/Songwriter

Natalie Salzman Natalie Salzman

Tannery Pond Center is proud to present Natalie Salzman, a classically-trained blues & country singer/songwriter based in Nashville and NYC. Natalie has brought the classical harp into uncharted territories, carving out a unique style. She has pioneered the introduction of the harp into a fusion of Blues and Country, allowing the inherent richness and complexity of these genres to be expressed in a revolutionary way. The harp, although designed as a classical instrument, has the ability to capture sensitive and detailed intonation, dynamics, and timbre that is not available in the same way to other instruments like the piano or guitar. Translating the rich capabilities of classical harp into a new field, Natalie has taken all of the potential in blues and country music and combined it with an instrument that can richly portray haunting, lyrical sounds.

Tickets $15 in advance / $20 at the door. Free admission for youth.

For advance price tickets, visit the TPC box office, call (518) 251-2505 x128, or purchase thru Brown Paper Tickets (a secure online ticketing service).