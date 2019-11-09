The Brandon Congregational Church, 1 Carver Street, will be holding a Harvest Dinner on Saturday, November 9 in Fellowship Hall from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A variety home made of seasonal foods, including roast turkey, side dishes and home made pies will be served. A free will offering will be taken. These dinners are always delicious and a wonderful time to share with family, neighbors and friends.