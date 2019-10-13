Harvest for Hunger Fest

Community Alliance Church 190 Pond Road, Hinesburg, Vermont 05461

Share the fall day as we gather in a harvest of food to donate to the Hinesburg Food Shelf. The festival runs from 10am-2pm and features Vermont fall favorites: roasted corn & hot dogs, races, carnival games, bouncy castle and homemade desserts. Go on a wagon ride and visit the petting zoo!

This is an admission-free benefit event ... if you are able, donations of non-perishable foods are greatly appreciated. Should you choose to make a cash donation, collection cans will be available.

Hosted by Community Alliance Church

Community Alliance Church 190 Pond Road, Hinesburg, Vermont 05461
Community Events, Family Events, Fundraiser Events, Kid Friendly Events
