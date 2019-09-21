Courtesy CATS. At the CATS Harvest Hike on Saturday, September 21, hikers can have fun and support the Viall’s Crossing Project at the same time.

Champlain Area Trails (CATS) will kick off the 4th Annual Adirondack Harvest Festival with a 5-mile hike at 10:00 am that begins and end at the fairgrounds in Westport. This year the hike is a fundraiser for the Viall's Crossing Project; details on the website. Join us for the fun hike and do good at the same time. $10, under 17 free. Register at champlainareatrails.com. You can also register at the hike’s beginning but it’s easiest and faster to get on your way with your advance registration.