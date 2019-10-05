Harvest Weekend

Demonstrations include corn harvesting using antique equipment, hit and miss engines, granary, blacksmithing, shingle making, 4 way wood planer, threshing of oats, harvesting and storing loose hay, flax spinning and weaving as well as soap making - ongoing throughout weekend.

Let the kids visit the animals and take a ride on Thomas the train. Stagecoach and hayrides will be available for the whole family. Kids can make a corn husk doll, paint a pumpkin, find treasure in the corn box and play pumpkin tic tac toe.

Bring your antique tractor on Fri. Oct. 4 and participate in the tractor ride to Peru at 5pm. Leave your tractor at the museum on display for the weekend.

Bring your own lunch or purchase hotdogs, chips and cold beverages on site. Enjoy our picnic area. Bathrooms and baby changing station on premises.

See website for admission fees. www.babbiemuseum.org. (518) 643-8052