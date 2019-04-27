Ticonderoga naturalists Malinda and Glen Chapman will lead CATS’ Coot Hill-Big Hollow Bird Walk and Hawk Watch on Saturday, April 27, which begins at 9 a.m. and lasts about two hours.Coot Hill is recognized as an excellent place to see osprey, red-tailed hawks, northern harriers, kestrels, and other birds, and the Chapmans will share details on life cycles, migration patterns (spring is when many of them arrive in the Champlain Valley), and habitats of these fascinating raptors.CATS’ Coot Hill Trail also happens to provide one of the best views of the Lake Champlain Valley. The trailhead is located on Lang Road a few miles southwest of Port Henry. From the parking area it is less than a half-mile hike to the summit.We’ll meet at 9 a.m. at the CATS trailhead at the cemetery at the end of Lang Road. A heads up: the road might be muddy this time of year.The Hawk Watch is free, but registration is requested by emailing info@champlainareatrails.com or calling (518) 962-2287.