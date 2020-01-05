Talk: Heading for Extinction and What to Do About It

The planet is in ecological crisis: we are in the midst of the sixth mass extinction event this planet has experienced. Scientists believe we may have entered a period of abrupt climate breakdown. This is an emergency. In this public talk, Extinction Rebellion will share the latest climate science on where our planet is heading, discuss some of the current psychology around climate change, and offer solutions through the study of social movements. Everyone is welcome, and there will be time to ask questions and discuss afterwards. Entry is free.