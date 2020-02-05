Health Insurance Open House

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) is pleased to announce that Health Insurance Services will continue to be available to all TACC Members and the Ticonderoga Area business community in coordination with their partner the North Country Chamber of Commerce - Plattsburgh.

Lisa Bedard-Dupee, Director of Health Insurance Services will be available by appointment for health insurance meetings the first Wednesday of each month from 10 am to 2 pm at the TACC offices. Appointments must be made in advance by calling 518-563-1000 or emailing lisa@northcountrychamber.com. There is no fee to work with our trained and licensed professionals.