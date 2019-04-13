Healthy, Diverse Forests Workshop

Woodlots owners and others interested in forest management are welcomed to attend an education workshop at Paul Smiths VIC, Sat. April 13, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be 3 indoor presentations on: Importance of forest diversity; Matching your ownership goals with your forest; and Managing forest invasives. A catered lunch will be followed by a walking field tour to demonstration plots first managed 20 years ago. The workshop is sponsored by The NY Forest Owners Assoc. and Cornell Coop. Extension of Essex Co. A $15 fee covers lunch and handouts. For directions and to register, link to https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/forest_workshop_215 or call CCE Essex Co. 518-962-4810