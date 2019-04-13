Healthy, Diverse Forests Workshop
Paul Smiths VIC 8023 State Route 30, Paul Smiths, New York 12970
Woodlots owners and others interested in forest management are welcomed to attend an education workshop at Paul Smiths VIC, Sat. April 13, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be 3 indoor presentations on: Importance of forest diversity; Matching your ownership goals with your forest; and Managing forest invasives. A catered lunch will be followed by a walking field tour to demonstration plots first managed 20 years ago. The workshop is sponsored by The NY Forest Owners Assoc. and Cornell Coop. Extension of Essex Co. A $15 fee covers lunch and handouts. For directions and to register, link to https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/forest_workshop_215 or call CCE Essex Co. 518-962-4810