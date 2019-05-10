May 10, Friday | 1 to 3pm | Queensbury Campus

Healthy diets don’t have to be boring, and neither do diets specifically designed to support the body as it continues to change throughout the lifespan! If you have questions about dietary needs for different ages and stages of life or specific dietary restrictions, and are interested in some new cooking and recipe ideas, or if you just want to spend a fun and engaging afternoon talking and cooking, then this class is for you. This interactive class will combine a lecture, question and answer session and hands-on cooking to promote learning about healthy eating as you age.

Please notify the instructor if you have any food allergies.

Instructor: Marybeth Mitcham, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County

Price: $20 (Course price includes a $5 materials fee.)

CRN: 20055

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu