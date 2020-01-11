Kaupo Kikkas Heath Quartet

The dynamic and charismatic Heath Quartet is one of the most exciting British chamber ensembles of the moment, steadily building a reputation for their upbeat and integrated sound. Their second week of residency starts with the free January 11 concert, featuring Beethoven’s Quartet No. 3 in D Major, op. 18.3; Quartet No. 16 in F Major, op. 135; and the first “Razumovsky” quartet, op. 59.1. No tickets are required for this concert, thanks to the Sunderman Family Concert Endowment Fund, in memory of Dr. F. William Sunderman Jr. and Dr. Carolyn Reynolds Sunderman. The January 17 concert includes Beethoven’s Quartet No. 4 in C Minor, op. 18.4; Quartet No. 12 in E-flat Major, op. 127, and the third “Razumovsky” quartet, op. 59.3. A Nelson Fund event. Reserved seating.