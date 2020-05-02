Kaupo Kikkas Heath Quartet

The Gramophone Award-winning Heath Quartet concludes a robust series of performances and residencies with these final two Beethoven quartet cycle concerts. The penultimate program on May 2 includes Quartet No. 5 in A Major, op. 18.5; the “Harp” quartet, op. 74; and Quartet No. 14 in C-sharp Minor, op. 131.

The May 8 capstone concert features the last of the Opus 18 quartets, No. 6 in B-flat Major; plus, Quartet No. 13 in B-flat Major, op. 130 and the Opus 133 Große Fuge—followed by a free, season-finale reception. A Nelson Fund event. Reserved seating.