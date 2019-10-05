Kaupo Kikkas Heath Quartet

Known for “passionate performances that combine technical accomplishment with interpretative flair” (Strad), the acclaimed Heath Quartet—the series’ first-ever quartet in residence—returns to help us celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birth year. They present Beethoven’s entire string quartet cycle over six concerts (two each term), bookending weeklong residencies with our campus and community. The October 5 concert launches the cycle with Quartet No. 1 in F Major, op. 18.1; the “Serioso” quartet, op. 95; and Quartet No. 13 in B-flat Major, op. 130. The October 11 concert features Quartet No. 2 in G Major, op. 18.2; the second “Razumovsky” quartet, op. 59.2; and Quartet No. 15 in A Minor, op. 132. A Nelson Fund event. Reserved seating.