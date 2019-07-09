Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio at Middlebury Festival on the Green

The Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio will perform at Middlebury Festival on the Green on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 8:30 PM.

Middlebury Festival on the Green is located at 3 Park Street, Middlebury Village Green in Middlebury, Vermont. Admission is free, donations appreciated! Support this year's Festival at the "donate" link on the website https://www.festivalonthegreen.org or by mailing to: Festival on-the-Green, PO Box 451, Middlebury, VT 05753. More artist information is available at www.heatherpierson.com.