Herbal Approach to the Digestive System

SUNY Adirondack 640 Bay road, Queensbury, New York 12084

Thursday | 6 to 8pm | Queensbury Campus

Pre-registration required at 518-743-2238

Join us for a discussion of the digestive system and the role that herbal plants and foods play in keeping it working optimally. We will cover traditional herbs, the best preparations of those plants and lacto-fermented foods. You will also have the opportunity to sample herbs and food.

Please note that the information provided in this course is for an information resource only and is not a substitute for diagnosis or treatment by a doctor or healthcare provider.

Instructor: Lise Fuller, Adirondack Herbals

Price: $29

CRN: 10070

SUNY Adirondack 640 Bay road, Queensbury, New York 12084
518-743-2238
