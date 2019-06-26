Herbs: Enhancing Efficiency and Strength with Amy Cason. #1398-0626. 1 day.

Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846

Let's look at some of the factors that affect the efficiency and strength of our herbs, as well as the forgiving nature of plants. We will take an in depth look at various herbal preparations, the type of plants used in them, which parts of the plant are best to use for a truly effective product and how to best care for them so they maintain potency. We will talk about common herb preparations like Echinacea tincture and learn why herbs should be prepared in specific ways according to their desired effect. A look at the ideal use of herbal tonics and essential oils will help to understand many of the herbal products around us.

Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials fee $45.

Adirondack Folk School 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne, New York 12846 View Map
